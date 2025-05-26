Donald Trump uses US Memorial Day to attack opponents, judges

President Donald Trump marked the annual day for honoring the US war dead Monday by tearing into his "scum" opponents and judges who don't rule in his favor.

Trump performed the traditional presidential duties on Memorial Day of visiting Arlington National Cemetery -- the resting place for some 400,000 fallen soldiers and others.

And after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Trump delivered a speech that likewise stuck mostly to the typical presidential script of praising US war heroes.

However, the 78-year-old Republican began his day with a lengthy, all-caps tirade on his Truth Social platform in which he declared: "HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING THE SCUM THAT SPENT THE LAST FOUR YEARS TRYING TO DESTROY OUR COUNTRY."

The post claimed that "warped radical left minds" had allowed in millions of illegal immigrants, "many of them being criminals and the mentally insane."

As well as blaming his political predecessors, Trump accused "USA hating" judges of being "on a mission to keep murderers, drug dealers, rapists, gang members, and released prisoners from all over the world, in our country so they can rob, murder and rape again."