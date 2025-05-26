How is the new Gaza aid plan supposed to work and why are so many aid groups against it?

Who’s behind GHF?

GHF publicly launched early this year and is run by a group of American security contractors, ex-military officers and humanitarian aid officials. It has the support of Israel and the United States.

Until resigning, Jake Wood was the face of the foundation. Wood is a US military veteran and co-founder of a disaster relief group called Team Rubicon. It’s unclear who will now run GHF.

A proposal circulated by the group earlier this month and obtained by the AP included several names, including the former director of the UN World Food Program, David Beasley. Neither Beasley nor GHF have confirmed his involvement.

It’s also unclear who is funding GHF. It claims to have more than $100 million in commitments from a European Union government but has not named the donor. The US and Israel have said they are not funding it.

What’s their plan?

The GHF’s plan to centralize distribution through hubs is similar to ones designed by Israel.

It says each of its initial four hubs would serve meals for roughly 300,000 people. It has said it will eventually be able to meet the needs of 2 million people. It said it will create more hubs within 30 days, including in the north, but did not specify their exact locations.

Aid will be delivered with the help of private subcontractors transporting supplies in armored vehicles from the Gaza border to the hubs, where they will also provide security. It said the aim is to deter criminal gangs or militants from redirecting aid.

Satellite photos from May 10 obtained by The Associated Press show what appear to be construction of the hubs. The photos show one in central Gaza, close to the Netzarim Corridor, a strip of land held by Israeli troops. Three others are in the area of Rafah, south of the Morag Corridor, another military-held strip.

Almost the entire population is currently in northern Gaza — where no hub is currently located — or in central Gaza. They would have to cross through Israeli military lines to reach the hubs near Rafah.

Just before his resignation, Wood spoke of some adjustments, but it is not clear if Israel agreed to them.

In a letter to Israeli officials obtained by the AP, Wood said that until at least eight hubs are operating, the existing UN-led system will continue providing food in parallel to GHF. He also said the UN-led system would continue in the future to distribute all non-food humanitarian aid — everything from medical supplies to hygiene items and shelter materials. GHF was not capable of handling those supplies, Wood acknowledged.

In the letter, sent to Israel’s military body in charge of aid coordination in Gaza, COGAT, Wood said GHF and Israel had agreed on those terms. There was no confirmation from COGAT, however.