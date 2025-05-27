Suspect in fatal knife attack at German festival admits killings as trial begins

BERLIN: The suspect in a knife attack at a festival in the German city of Solingen went on trial Tuesday on murder and terrorism charges, and acknowledged his guilt as the proceedings opened.

Three people were killed in the Aug. 23 attack at a “Festival of Diversity” marking the 650th anniversary of the city in western Germany. The Syrian man, who has been identified only as Issa Al H. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested a day after the attack.

He is charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and membership in a foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State group, in the trial at the state court in Duesseldorf.

There are no formal pleas in the German legal system. However, the suspect admitted responsibility for the attack in a statement read by his lawyers, German news agency dpa reported.

“I have brought severe guilt upon myself. I am prepared to accept the verdict," he said. “I killed innocent people, not infidels.”