Search efforts continue at the site of China chemical plant explosion, six remain missing

BEIJING: Six people remained missing and search and rescue efforts continued Wednesday after an explosion at a chemical plant in eastern China shook nearby buildings, killing at least five people and injuring 19.

The blast on Tuesday, occurring in an industrial park in the city of Weifang, in Shandong province, knocked out windows at nearby buildings and spewed a thick plume of white smoke, according to videos shared on social media.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

Zhang Liyou, who runs a restaurant about 1 kilometre (0.6 miles) away from the explosion site, was serving lunch when the blast occurred, shattering the restaurant's windows and causing part of its ceiling paneling to collapse.

Fortunately, neither him nor the handful of diners were harmed, he told The Associated Press.

The explosion occurred at a plant owned by Gaomi Youdao Chemical Co., a producer of pesticides and chemicals for medical use with more than 500 employees, according to corporate registration records.

Local fire officials sent more than 230 personnel to the scene, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The owner of another restaurant, located more than 3 kilometres (1.9 miles) away from the explosion site, said she felt a shake akin to a small earthquake.

Some cracks formed in the double-glazed windows of the restaurant, but otherwise, there was no substantial damage, said Zhang, who only wanted to give her surname.

A student at a school about one kilometre (0.6 mile) away from the plant told state-run news site The Paper that he heard an explosion and saw dirt-yellow smoke, tainted with redness, rising from the plant.

He said there was a funny smell, and all students were given masks and told not to remove them.

A staffer at the local environment bureau told The Paper that a team was dispatched to the scene to monitor potential pollution but had yet to report back.