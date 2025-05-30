Rockfall at Indonesian limestone quarry kills 13

CIREBON: At least thirteen people were killed and a dozen injured Friday in a rockfall at a limestone quarry on Indonesia's Java island, disaster official said.
The company overseeing the mine was operating legally but safety standards were lacking, according to West Java governor Dedi Mulyadi, who said he had ordered its closure following the accident.
Workers and heavy equipment were buried when rocks suddenly crumbled at the mining site in the city of Cirebon in West Java province at around 09:30 am local time (0230 GMT).
"Until now, 13 people have been found dead. Around five to six people might still be buried, and the figure might change," the head of the local disaster agency, Deni Nurcahya told AFP.
Rescuers decided to halt the evacuation and resume the operation Saturday morning for fear of another rockfall, he said.
Previously, the local police chief, Sumarni, who like many Indonesians has one name told AFP that at least 12 people were injured and have been taken to hospitals.
Friday's incident was the second time the quarry collapsed. Parts of the mine collapsed in February but there were no casualties reported.
"I decided to shut down the pit permanently, not just this pit but also other pits nearby," Dedi told Metro TV.
Mining accidents are common across the mineral-rich Southeast Asian archipelago, especially in unlicensed sites where safety protocols are often ignored.
In 2023, eight workers died after being trapped in an illegal gold mine in Central Java.
In July last year at least 23 people died and 35 others were missing when a landslide hit a remote village near an illegal gold mine on the central island of Sulawesi.