Rockfall at Indonesian limestone quarry kills 13

CIREBON: At least thirteen people were killed and a dozen injured Friday in a rockfall at a limestone quarry on Indonesia's Java island, disaster official said.

The company overseeing the mine was operating legally but safety standards were lacking, according to West Java governor Dedi Mulyadi, who said he had ordered its closure following the accident.

Workers and heavy equipment were buried when rocks suddenly crumbled at the mining site in the city of Cirebon in West Java province at around 09:30 am local time (0230 GMT).

"Until now, 13 people have been found dead. Around five to six people might still be buried, and the figure might change," the head of the local disaster agency, Deni Nurcahya told AFP.

Rescuers decided to halt the evacuation and resume the operation Saturday morning for fear of another rockfall, he said.