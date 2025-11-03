At least five dead, 150 injured after 6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan

At least five people have died and 150 others have been injured after a powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck near one of Afghanistan’s largest cities, Mazar-e-Sharif, early on Monday, the US Geological Survey said. The quake comes just months after another deadly tremor left the country reeling as it contends with a series of humanitarian crises.

The latest quake hit in the early hours of the morning at a depth of 28 kilometers (17 miles), with its epicenter near the city of Mazar-e-Sharif, according to the USGS.

Poor communication networks and infrastructure have in the past hampered disaster response in the mountainous country, preventing authorities from reaching far-flung villages to assess the extent of the damage for hours or even days.

The quake sent residents of Mazar-e-Sharif running into the streets in fear their homes would collapse, an AFP correspondent reported. Shaking was felt as far as 420 kilometers (260 miles) south, by correspondents in the capital, Kabul.

It is the latest natural disaster for the Taliban government, which has faced three major deadly earthquakes since taking over the country in 2021, even as the foreign aid that once formed the backbone of the economy has dramatically declined.

In August, a shallow 6.0-magnitude quake in the country’s east wiped out mountainside villages and killed more than 2,200 people.

Earthquakes are common in Afghanistan, particularly along the Hindu Kush mountain range, near where the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates meet.

Many homes in the predominantly rural country, devastated by decades of war, are poorly built, and it often takes hours or even days to reach remote villages by steep roads and paths. These areas are often cut off from help during disasters or poor weather.