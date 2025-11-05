'Life or death': Trump calls tariff case 'one of the most important' in US history

The court's decision, which could take months to arrive, does not concern sector-specific tariffs Trump imposed, including on steel, aluminum and automobiles.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has brought the overall average effective tariff rate to its highest since the 1930s.

A lower court ruled in May that Trump exceeded his authority in imposing his global duties, a decision affirmed on appeal, prompting Trump to take the fight to the Supreme Court.

"If a President was not able to quickly and nimbly use the power of Tariffs, we would be defenseless, leading perhaps even to the ruination of our Nation," Trump argued Sunday on Truth Social.

'Ringside seat'

The president floated the provocative idea of attending Wednesday's hearing himself but ultimately decided against it, saying he did "not want to distract" from the decision's importance.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent however told Fox News he plans to "have a ringside seat."

Asked if his presence could be seen as an intimidation attempt, Bessent said: "They can say what they want. I am there to emphasize that this is an economic emergency."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Tuesday that the administration was fully confident in its legal arguments, but was nonetheless "always preparing for Plan B."

Trump's administration argues that under the IEEPA, the president can "regulate" trade by unilaterally setting import tax rates at any level.

But challengers note the words "tariff" or "tax" do not appear in the statute, and that the US Constitution explicitly grants Congress the power to establish levies.

Businesses, lawmakers and former US officials have filed around 40 legal briefs against the president's global tariffs, while only a few briefs supported his actions.