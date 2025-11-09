British BBC boss Tim Davie resigns after row over Trump documentary

LONDON: The director general of the British Broadcasting Corporation announced his resignation Sunday following a row over the editing of a documentary about US President Donald Trump.

Tim Davie and the BBC's head of news, Deborah Turness, resigned after accusations that a documentary by its flagship Panorama programme edited a speech by Trump in a misleading way.

"Like all public organisations, the BBC is not perfect, and we must always be open, transparent and accountable," Davie said in a statement posted on the BBC website.

"While not being the only reason, the current debate around BBC News has understandably contributed to my decision... I have to take ultimate responsibility."

Davie's departure comes a week after The Sunday Telegraph leaked an internal memo raising concerns about the documentary.

Earlier Sunday, the UK Culture, Media and Sport Minister Lisa Nandy described the allegations as "incredibly serious".