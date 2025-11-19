Modi to attend G20 summit in South Africa; focus on inclusive growth, climate action, critical minerals, AI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Johannesburg, South Africa, from November 21 to 23 to participate in the 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit, the External Affairs Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The gathering, hosted by South Africa, marks the fourth consecutive G20 Summit held in the Global South, which highlights a continued shift toward developing-country leadership on global economic and governance issues.

Prime Minister Modi will present India’s positions across the full spectrum of the G20 agenda, and is scheduled to speak in all three formal sessions of the summit.

The first session, “Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Growth Leaving No One Behind,” will focus on strengthening global economic recovery, expanding trade opportunities, improving development financing and addressing the growing debt burden on vulnerable economies. Sources said New Delhi will emphasise the need for equitable growth and fairer access to global markets.

The second session, “A Resilient World – the G20’s Contribution,” will address disaster risk reduction, climate change, just energy transitions and food systems. India is expected to highlight its experience in scaling renewable energy, climate adaptation strategies and international initiatives such as the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).