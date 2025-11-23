Israeli strike on Beirut kills one, wounds 21

Israel said it had carried out an air strike Sunday targeting Hezbollah's chief of staff in Beirut, leaving a smoking hole in the side of an apartment building and debris scattered in the street, according to reports by AFP.

At least one person was killed and 21 were wounded, according to the Lebanon health ministry, which described it as a "preliminary toll".

The strike took place in Beirut's southern suburbs, a densely populated area where Hezbollah holds sway, and caused "injuries and significant damage", according to Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA).

According to a statement from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu authorised the strike in Beirut on Sunday, AFP reported.

"A short while ago, in the heart of Beirut, the IDF (Israeli military) attacked the Hezbollah chief of staff, who had been leading the terrorist organisation's buildup and rearmament," a brief statement said, adding that Netanyahu "ordered the attack".

"Israel is determined to act to achieve its objectives everywhere and at all times."