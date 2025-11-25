China defends immigration officials after Indian woman alleges harassment

China on Tuesday denied allegations that an Indian woman was harassed by Chinese immigration officials at Shanghai Airport.
Pem Wang Thongdok, a UK-based Indian citizen, had alleged that she was stopped during a three-hour layover at Shanghai airport because officials allegedly refused to recognise her Indian passport, claiming that Arunachal Pradesh 'is part of China.'
China justified the actions taken by the immigration officials, stating that they had acted according to laws and regulations.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Pem Wang Thongdok had been provided a place and rest, along with food and drink, and was not subjected to any compulsory measures or detainment, contrary to her allegations.
"We have learnt that China's border inspection authorities have gone through the whole process according to the laws and regulations and fully protected the lawful rights and interests of the person concerned," Mao said.
Pem Wang Thongdok was travelling from London to Japan on November 21 and had a three-hour transit stop at Shanghai Airport.
Her passport was declared 'invalid' solely because it listed Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace.
Mao Ning, reiterating China's claims over Arunachal Pradesh, said, "Zangnan is China's territory. China never acknowledged the so-called Arunachal Pradesh, illegally set up by India."
India has issued a strong demarche (a formal diplomatic protest) to the Chinese side, in Beijing and in Delhi.
India reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh is "indisputably" Indian territory and that its residents are fully entitled to hold and travel with Indian passports.
Thongdok, managed to get in touch with the Indian Consulate in Shanghai through a friend in the UK -- where she lives -- and was escorted to a late-night flight by the officials.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thongdok called the incident a "direct insult to India's sovereignty and to the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh." She also sought action against the immigration officials and assurance from the Indian government that similar incidents would not happen in the future for citizens from Arunachal Pradesh.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said he was "deeply shocked" by the incident and called it a "violation of international norms and an affront to the dignity of Indian citizens.