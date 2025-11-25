China defends immigration officials after Indian woman alleges harassment

China on Tuesday denied allegations that an Indian woman was harassed by Chinese immigration officials at Shanghai Airport.

Pem Wang Thongdok, a UK-based Indian citizen, had alleged that she was stopped during a three-hour layover at Shanghai airport because officials allegedly refused to recognise her Indian passport, claiming that Arunachal Pradesh 'is part of China.'

China justified the actions taken by the immigration officials, stating that they had acted according to laws and regulations.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Pem Wang Thongdok had been provided a place and rest, along with food and drink, and was not subjected to any compulsory measures or detainment, contrary to her allegations.

"We have learnt that China's border inspection authorities have gone through the whole process according to the laws and regulations and fully protected the lawful rights and interests of the person concerned," Mao said.

Pem Wang Thongdok was travelling from London to Japan on November 21 and had a three-hour transit stop at Shanghai Airport.

Her passport was declared 'invalid' solely because it listed Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace.