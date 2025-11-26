Death toll in Hong Kong high-rise fire rises to 36, with 279 people reported missing

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader John Lee has said that 36 people were reported killed in the fire that spread through a dense high-rise residential housing complex Wednesday, and that another 279 people were reported missing.

Lee added that 29 people remained hospitalized.

He said the fire, which broke out at a residential complex in Tai Po, a suburb in the New Territories, was “coming under control” shortly past midnight.

Fire chiefs said high temperatures at the scene made it difficult for crews to mount rescue operations. It was not immediately known how the fire started.

The fire sent up a column of flames and thick smoke as it spread quickly on bamboo scaffolding and construction netting that had been set up around the exterior of the housing complex. About 700 people were evacuated to temporary shelters.

Records show the housing complex consisted of eight buildings with almost 2,000 apartments housing about 4,800 residents, including many elderly people.

Multiple buildings close to each other were set ablaze, with bright flames and smoke shooting out of windows as night fell. Authorities said that hundreds of firefighters, police officers and paramedics were deployed. Firefighters aimed water at the intense flames from high up on ladder trucks.

Nine people were declared dead at the scene and four others were later confirmed dead at the hospital, authorities said.

The blaze, which started mid-afternoon, was upgraded a level 5 alarm, the highest level of severity, as night fell. Authorities said that conditions remained very challenging for firefighters.