Swiss voters consider whether women, like all male citizens, must do national service

GENEVA: Swiss voters are casting ballots to decide whether women, like men, must do national service in the military, civil protection teams or in other forms.

Supporters of the “citizen service initiative” in the referendum ending Sunday hope it will boost social cohesion by adding jobs in areas like environmental prevention, food security and elderly care.

Parliament overwhelmingly opposes the idea, mainly for cost reasons and out of concern that it could crimp the economy by taking tens of thousands of young people out of the workforce.

While initial polls suggested a tight contest, a more recent survey showed the initiative was on track to fail.

The vote gives an indication of how a European populace views mandatory national duty, at a time when there are worries about the possible spillover of Russia’s war in Ukraine and other potential disruptions.

“Clouds are gathering in the skies of a fragmenting Switzerland. On one hand, there are landslides in the mountains, floods in the plains, cyberattacks, risks of energy shortages or war in Europe. On the other, individualism is growing, and solitude and tensions are growing," the campaigners argued.

“By proposing a national service for all young people, the initiative responds to exactly what we need: that everybody takes responsibility to work for a stronger Switzerland that's able to stand up to crises,” they added.