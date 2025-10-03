One of two victims in Manchester synagogue attack may have been killed by bullet fired by police

One of the two men killed in a car and knife attack on a synagogue in the city of Manchester appears to have been killed by a bullet fired by a police officer as worshippers tried to stop the attacker getting into the building, law enforcement authorities said Friday.

Police said local residents Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, died in the attack on the Heaton Park Congregation Synagogue in the Manchester suburb of Crumpsall on Thursday. Three other people are hospitalised in serious condition.

Police shot and killed a suspect seven minutes after he rammed a car into pedestrians outside the synagogue and then attacked them with a knife. He wore what appeared to be an explosives belt, which was found to be fake.

Greater Manchester Police chief Stephen Watson said a forensic examination has provisionally determined that one of those killed had a gunshot wound. He said the attacker did not have a gun, and “this injury may sadly have been sustained as a tragic and unforeseen consequence” of police actions.

He said one of the hospitalised victims also appears to have been shot.

“It is believed that both victims were close together behind the synagogue door, as worshippers acted bravely to prevent the attacker from gaining entry,” Watson said.

The assault took place as people gathered at the Orthodox synagogue on Yom Kippur, the day of atonement and the most solemn day in the Jewish calendar.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, the head of Orthodox Judaism in Britain, said the attack was the result of “an unrelenting wave of Jew hatred” on the streets and online.

“This is the day we hoped we would never see, but which deep down, we knew would come,” he wrote on social media.