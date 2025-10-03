Serbian protests: From clenched fist to bloody hand

BELGRADE: Every Serbian knows the clenched fist of Otpor -- it was stencilled on city walls, over government propaganda, and on flags above the mass protests that brought an end to strongman Slobodan Milosevic's rule.

Twenty-five years on, one of Otpor's founders, Srdja Popovic, sees a connection to the "brave, intelligent and highly creative" new generation marching under another emblem -- the bloodied hand -- in some of the largest demonstrations ever witnessed in the Balkan nation.

"Otpor arose as a cry of a generation against wars, economic collapse and growing repression," Popovic told AFP, from the United States, where he teaches at the University of Virginia and Colorado College.

The current protesters, on the streets since November, call for justice and fresh elections over "an attempt to cover up corruption" linked to the collapse of a train station roof in Novi Sad that killed 16 people, he said.

"Both generations realised that it was not enough simply to march, chant slogans and carry banners –- a whole new system of values has to be created."

Enemy Number One

When hundreds of thousands marched on Serbia's parliament on October 5, 2000, it was "the crown of a generational struggle", the 52-year-old said.

In a country scarred by NATO bombardment and economic collapse, Otpor helped build Belgrade's uprising through years of protest, alongside the political opposition.

"For me, October 5 is above all a symbol -– proof that even the harshest regimes can fall if people unite, organise and persist in non-violent struggle."

Otpor's campaign of peaceful resistance and stunts, often laced with satire and parody, targeted a nationalist government marked by war and sanctions.