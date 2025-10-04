Trump envoys head to Egypt as Hamas agrees to free Gaza hostages

Two envoys of US President Donald Trump headed to Egypt on Saturday to discuss the release of hostages in Gaza, after Hamas agreed to his ceasefire proposal, while Israeli forces launched deadly strikes across the territory.

Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff were expected to finalise details on the release of hostages and discuss a deal pushed by Trump to end the nearly two-year war between Israel and Hamas, a White House official said.

Egyptian state-linked media reported that Israel and Hamas would also hold indirect talks in Cairo on Sunday and Monday over a detainees and hostages exchange.

The talks come after Trump urged Israel to halt its bombardment of Gaza, following Hamas's announcement that it was ready to release all the hostages and begin negotiations on the ceasefire proposal.

"The movement announces its approval for the release of all hostages -- living and remains -- according to the exchange formula included in President Trump's proposal," Hamas said in a Friday statement.

Trump later posted on Truth Social: "Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!"

On Saturday, he had a warning for Hamas, telling the group he would "not tolerate delay" on the peace deal.

Israel meanwhile conducted deadly strikes across Gaza on Saturday.

At least 39 people were killed since dawn Saturday, according to Mohammed Abu Salmiya, head of Gaza's main Al-Shifa Hospital.

Salmiya said the dead included 34 people killed in Gaza City itself, where Israeli forces have carried out a sweeping air and ground assault in recent weeks.

"The Israeli bombardment on Gaza continues with the same intensity and pattern — air strikes, artillery shelling and quadcopter drone fire are ongoing," said Mohammed al-Mughayyir of Gaza's civil defence, a rescue force operating under Hamas authority.