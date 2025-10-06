Trump to impose 25% tariffs on medium, heavy-duty trucks starting November 1

Analysts, however, have noted that the impact of tariffs on heavy trucks depends on whether there are exemptions from such vehicles made in Mexico and Canada.

"The US sources 78 percent of heavy truck imports from Mexico and 15 percent from Canada," said Capital Economics economists Neil Shearing and Stephen Brown.

"A key question is whether there will be exemptions for USMCA-compliant products," they added in a note last month, referring to the US-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement.

This is unclear for now, they said, flagging that product-specific tariffs -- with the exemption of auto parts -- do not necessarily contain exemptions for goods entering the United States under the North American trade pact.

"If there's no USMCA exemption, then Mexico will be most heavily affected by the large truck tariffs," they said.

Trump's sector-specific national security tariffs are seen as being on firmer legal ground than some of his other levies, which rely on emergency economic powers to target entire economies.

The latter tariffs have been challenged in court, with the Supreme Court set to hear arguments in the case next month.