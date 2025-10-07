Intruder with mental health issues vandalizes Washington state Capitol

OLYMPIA, Wash.: An intruder broke into the Washington state Capitol and smashed a glass door, set fire to a rug and flag, and knocked over busts of George Washington and Martin Luther King Jr. before he was taken into custody by state troopers.

The man, who has a history of mental health challenges, was booked into Thurston County Jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary, first-degree arson and first-degree malicious mischief, said Chris Loftis, spokesman for the Washington State Patrol.

“The suspect’s actions were very purposeful at the Capitol but appears to be an individual experiencing a mental health crisis of some sort,” Loftis said in an email to The Associated Press.

The man parked in a flower bed in the flag circle in front of the Legislative Building at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday and was spotted by someone with the Department of Enterprise Services, which stewards the state Capitol Campus. They alerted the state patrol.

The suspect had two hammers and broke in through a ground-floor office window, proceeded upstairs where he damaged items as he moved through the building, Loftis said.