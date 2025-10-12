Pakistan, Afghanistan trade heavy fire along border after Islamabad accuses Kabul of sheltering TTP

KABUL: Afghanistan's Taliban forces launched armed reprisals against Pakistani soldiers along the shared border on Saturday, accusing Islamabad of carrying out air strikes on its soil, senior officials from several provinces said Saturday, reported AFP.

On Thursday, two explosions were heard in the Afghan capital and another in the southeast of the country. The following day, the Taliban-run defence ministry blamed the attacks on Pakistan, accusing its neighbor of violating its sovereignty.

"In retaliation for air strikes carried out by the Pakistani army on Kabul," Taliban forces are engaged "in heavy clashes against Pakistani security forces in various areas" along the border, the Afghan military said in a statement.

Several unconfirmed social media posts, accompanied by purported visuals, claimed that an aircraft belonging to the Pakistani military was shot down by the Afghan Taliban.

Later, Taliban defence ministry spokesman Enayat Khowarazm told AFP the "successful" operations had ended at midnight.

But he warned: "If the opposing side violates Afghanistan's territory again, our armed forces are ready to defend their territory and will respond firmly."