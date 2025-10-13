Trio wins economics Nobel for showing how technological innovation drives sustained growth

STOCKHOLM: The Nobel prize in economics was awarded on Monday to American-Israeli Joel Mokyr, France's Philippe Aghion and Canada's Peter Howitt for work on technology's impact on sustained economic growth.

Mokyr, 79, won one half of the prize "for having identified the prerequisites for sustained growth through technological progress", the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said.

Aghion, 69, and Howitt, 79, shared the other half "for the theory of sustained growth through creative destruction", it added.

John Hassler, chair of the prize committee, told reporters their work answered questions about how technological innovation drives growth and how sustained growth can be maintained.

"During almost all of humankind's history, living standards did not change noticeably from generation to generation. Economic growth was, on average, zero, and stagnation was the norm," Hassler said.

But over the last two centuries "things have been very different."

'Creative destruction'

"During the last 200 years, the world has seen more economic growth than ever before in human history," Kerstin Enflo, a member of the economics prize committee, explained to reporters.

However, she cautioned that "200 years is still just a short period compared to the long run history of stagnation that we saw before."

"The laureates' work reminds us that we should not take progress for granted. Instead, society must keep an eye on the factors that generate and sustain economic growth," Enflo said.

Mokyr, who is a professor at Northwestern University in the United States, "used historical sources as one means to uncover the causes of sustained growth becoming the new normal", the jury said in a statement.

Aghion and Howitt then created a mathematical model for "creative destruction", which refers to the process "when a new and better product enters the market, the companies selling the older products lose out".