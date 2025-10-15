After fresh border escalation, Pakistan says it has agreed to 48-hour ceasefire with Afghanistan

Pakistan announced Wednesday it has agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire with Afghanistan following days of intense border violence that have killed dozens on both sides.

"The Pakistani government and the Afghan Taliban regime -- at the Taliban's request... have decided to implement a temporary ceasefire starting from 6 pm (0100 GMT) today for the next 48 hours," the ministry said. There was no immediate response from Taliban authorities in Kabul.

Meanwhile, the Taliban government also ordered its army to respect ceasefire with Pakistan.

The violence, the deadliest between the neighbors in several years, had escalated with overnight fighting. Pakistan claimed it killed dozens of Afghan security forces and militants and destroyed military hardware in what officials called "unprovoked" assaults.

The Taliban government, however, accused Pakistan of targeting civilians, reporting that more than a 20 were killed and over 100 wounded when Pakistani forces allegedly shelled the Spin Boldak area in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province.

Taliban chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid countered Pakistan's claims, asserting that Afghan forces returned fire, killing several Pakistani soldiers, seizing military posts, and capturing weapons, including tanks.

Pakistan, which is struggling with a surge in militant attacks since the Taliban seized power in 2021, consistently accuses Afghanistan of harboring armed groups, a charge the Taliban rejects.

The fighting briefly paused on Sunday after appeals from Saudi Arabia and Qatar but quickly resumed. Two Pakistani security officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, also indicated that Pakistan's army had targeted militant hideouts in the Afghan capital.

