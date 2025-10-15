Indian-origin expert Ashley Tellis arrested for unlawful retention of classified US documents: Report

Ashley Tellis, a leading U.S.-India relations expert who has advised successive U.S. administrations, was arrested over the weekend and charged with unlawful retention of national defense information, including more than a thousand pages marked top secret and secret, news agency Reuters reported, citing court documents.

Tellis, 64, who served on the National Security Council under former President George W. Bush and is listed in an FBI affidavit as an unpaid adviser to the State Department and a Pentagon contractor, is also a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a Washington-based think tank, Reuters added.

Tellis was born in India and is now a naturalised US citizen,

According to the FBI affidavit seen by Reuters, in September and October this year, Tellis accessed and printed classified documents, including materials on military aircraft capabilities, at Defense and State Department buildings and carried them away in a leather briefcase. A search of his Vienna, Virginia, residence on Saturday reportedly uncovered over a thousand pages of classified material.

The affidavit also notes, Reuters reported, that Tellis met Chinese government officials on multiple occasions in recent years, including a dinner in Fairfax, Virginia, on September 15, where he reportedly arrived with a manila envelope that was not present when he left.

Tellis held a Top Secret clearance with access to Sensitive Compartmented Information due to his employment with the State Department and Pentagon.