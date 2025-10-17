Orbán celebrates Hungary as 'the only place in Europe' where Trump-Putin meeting can be held

BUDAPEST: Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Friday celebrated his country's status as the host of upcoming talks between US President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin, a meeting where the two leaders are expected to discuss an end to the war in Ukraine.

Trump on Thursday announced his second meeting this year with Putin a day before he was to sit down with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House. A date for the meeting has not been set, but Trump said it would take place in Hungary's capital, Budapest, and suggested it could happen in about two weeks.

Hungary opposes the West's support of Ukraine

Speaking to state radio on Friday, Orbán, a close Trump ally and considered Putin's closest partner in the European Union, suggested that his long-standing opposition to the West supplying Ukraine with military and financial aid for its defense against Russia's invasion had played a role in making Budapest the site of the talks.

“Budapest is essentially the only place in Europe today where such a meeting could be held, primarily because Hungary is almost the only pro-peace country,” Orbán said.

“For three years, we have been the only country that has consistently, openly, loudly and actively advocated for peace.”

Orbán, who has often taken an adversarial stance against Ukraine and Zelenskyy, has consistently portrayed his position as pro-peace, while casting his European partners that favor assisting Kyiv in its defense as warmongers.

Yet Orbán’s critics view Hungary’s position as favoring the aggressor in the war and splintering European unity in the face of Russian threats.