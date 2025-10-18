Fire guts Dhaka airport cargo complex; traders assess losses at up to $1 billion

DHAKA: Bangladeshi traders on Sunday assessed heavy losses after a devastating fire tore through the cargo complex of the country's main international airport, as the government opened an investigation into possible arson.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) gave an initial assessment of "devastating" direct and indirect costs of as much as $1 billion.

Firefighters had brought the blaze under control and flight operations resumed late Saturday, airport executive director S. M. Ragib Samad told AFP, after thick black smoke swept across the runway, forcing authorities to briefly suspend flights.

But Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's cargo complex -- which stores fabrics, garment accessories, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and other imports -- was left in ruins.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) also said it was assessing the damage.

Bangladesh is the world's second-biggest garment manufacturer, and textile and garment production accounts for about 80 percent of exports.

"We have witnessed a devastating scene inside. The entire import section has been reduced to ashes," said Faisal Samad, director of the BGMEA.

"The entire import section has been reduced to ashes. We fear the losses might well exceed $1 billion."

He said around 200 to 250 factories export products by air every day.