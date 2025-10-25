Left-leaning independent Connolly set to be Ireland's next president after her rival concedes defeat

LONDON: Left-wing independent Catherine Connolly is set to become Ireland's next president after her rival conceded defeat in the country's presidential election Saturday.

Vote counting was still underway but ahead of the official result being declared, Heather Humphreys, of the center-right party Fine Gael, told reporters that she “wanted to congratulate Catherine Connolly on becoming the next president of Ireland."

“Catherine will be a president for all of us and she will be my president, and I really would like to wish her all the very, very best,” she said.

Polls have suggested consistent and strong voter support for Connolly, 68, over Humphreys, 64, for president, a largely ceremonial role in Ireland.

Connolly, a former barrister, and an independent lawmaker since 2016, has been outspoken in criticizing Israel over the war in Gaza.

The politician has garnered the backing of a range of left-leaning parties, including Sinn Féin, the Labour Party and the Social Democrats.

Others, including deputy premier Simon Harris, who leads Humphreys’ Fine Gael party, and the Social Democrats also congratulated Connolly.

“From day one, her message of inclusion, equality and social justice resonated with voters in every corner of Ireland," said Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns.

Initial and incomplete results show Connolly taking more than 60% of votes.

Connolly and Humphreys were the only contenders after Jim Gavin, the candidate for Prime Minister Micheál Martin’s Fianna Fail party, quit the race three weeks before the election over a long-ago financial dispute.

Martin, who heads Ireland's government, had personally backed Gavin as a presidential candidate. Though Gavin had stopped campaigning, his name remained on the ballot paper because of his late withdrawal from the race.