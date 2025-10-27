Hamas to return hostage body as families urge pause to Gaza truce

JERUSALEM: Hamas said Monday it would hand over the remains of a deceased hostage, the 16th since a ceasefire began, shortly after families of missing Israelis called for a suspension of the Gaza truce until all captives' bodies are returned.

A joint team of Red Cross, Egyptian rescue services and a Hamas member was searching for the remains of hostages demanded by Israel, an Israeli government official said.

"The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades will transfer the body of one of the Israeli captives, recovered today in the Gaza Strip, at 9:00 pm (1900 GMT) Gaza time," the armed wing of Hamas said on its Telegram channel.

Hamas has so far returned the remains of 15 of the 28 deceased hostages since a US-brokered ceasefire took effect on October 10.

It has also freed all 20 surviving hostages as part of the truce deal.

An Israeli group campaigning for the return of all hostages has urged the Israeli government to suspend the truce unless Hamas releases all remaining bodies.

"Hamas knows exactly where every one of the deceased hostages is held. Two weeks have passed since the deadline set in the agreement for the return of all 48 hostages, yet 13 remain in Hamas captivity," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said.

"The families urge the government of Israel, the United States administration and the mediators not to advance to the next phase of the agreement until Hamas fulfils all of its obligations and returns every hostage to Israel," the association said.