Netanyahu orders ‘powerful strikes’ in Gaza after alleged ceasefire violation, says Israel: Report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday directed the military to carry out what he described as “powerful strikes” in Gaza, following reports of renewed exchanges of fire with Hamas, a move that puts fresh strain on the US-brokered ceasefire.
According to an Associated Press report, Netanyahu’s order came after Hamas returned a set of remains that Israel said belonged to a hostage recovered earlier in the war. The prime minister called the return a “clear violation” of the ceasefire agreement, which stipulates that Hamas must hand over all Israeli hostage remains promptly.
The AP report cited an Israeli military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, as saying that troops in the southern city of Rafah came under fire on Tuesday and returned fire. The Israeli army has not yet issued an official statement on the incident.
Minutes later, Hamas said it would delay handing over the remains of another hostage under the terms of the truce deal over what it called Israel's truce "violations".
"We will postpone the handover that was scheduled for today due to the occupation's violations," Hamas's armed wing said in a statement, adding that any Israeli "escalation will hinder the search, excavation, and recovery of the bodies".
Israel says 13 bodies of hostages are still in Gaza. Hamas claimed Tuesday it had recovered the body of one hostage, which it planned to hand over later in the evening.
An AP videographer in Khan Younis reportedly saw what appeared to be a white body bag being carried from a tunnel by several men, some of them masked militants, before being loaded into an ambulance. The contents of the bag could not be independently verified.
The AP noted that the slow pace of body recoveries is complicating the next phase of the ceasefire, which is expected to address contentious issues such as the disarmament of Hamas, the deployment of an international security force, and the future governance of Gaza.
Hamas has said it is struggling to locate the bodies amid widespread destruction, while Israel accuses the group of intentionally delaying their return. Egypt has sent experts and heavy equipment to assist in the search for the remaining hostages’ bodies in Khan Younis and Nuseirat, according to the report.
Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem rejected claims the group knows where the remaining bodies are, arguing that Israel's bombardment during the two-year conflict had left locations unrecognisable.
"The movement is determined to hand over the bodies of the Israeli captives as soon as possible once they are located," he told news agency AFP.
This marks the second time since the October 10 ceasefire began that the return of remains has led to discrepancies. Earlier, Israel said one of the bodies handed over by Hamas was that of an unidentified Palestinian. During a previous truce in February 2025, Hamas said it returned the bodies of Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas and her two sons, but testing revealed that one of the remains belonged to a Palestinian woman; Bibas’ body was returned the following day.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces killed three Palestinian militants during an operation near Jenin in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, authorities said, part of Israel’s intensified military campaign in the territory since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, reported AP.
Police said the men were shot as they emerged from a cave; an airstrike later destroyed the site. Hamas identified two of the dead as members of its Qassam Brigades.
Israel says the raids target militants, while Palestinians and rights groups say civilians are also being killed and displaced.
According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, over 68,500 Palestinians have died in the two-year war a figure Israel disputes.
(With inputs from the Associated Press, AFP)