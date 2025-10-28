Netanyahu orders ‘powerful strikes’ in Gaza after alleged ceasefire violation, says Israel: Report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday directed the military to carry out what he described as “powerful strikes” in Gaza, following reports of renewed exchanges of fire with Hamas, a move that puts fresh strain on the US-brokered ceasefire.

According to an Associated Press report, Netanyahu’s order came after Hamas returned a set of remains that Israel said belonged to a hostage recovered earlier in the war. The prime minister called the return a “clear violation” of the ceasefire agreement, which stipulates that Hamas must hand over all Israeli hostage remains promptly.

The AP report cited an Israeli military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, as saying that troops in the southern city of Rafah came under fire on Tuesday and returned fire. The Israeli army has not yet issued an official statement on the incident.

Minutes later, Hamas said it would delay handing over the remains of another hostage under the terms of the truce deal over what it called Israel's truce "violations".

"We will postpone the handover that was scheduled for today due to the occupation's violations," Hamas's armed wing said in a statement, adding that any Israeli "escalation will hinder the search, excavation, and recovery of the bodies".

Israel says 13 bodies of hostages are still in Gaza. Hamas claimed Tuesday it had recovered the body of one hostage, which it planned to hand over later in the evening.

An AP videographer in Khan Younis reportedly saw what appeared to be a white body bag being carried from a tunnel by several men, some of them masked militants, before being loaded into an ambulance. The contents of the bag could not be independently verified.