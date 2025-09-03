Bangladesh eyes 'end' to treasure trove bank vault mystery

DHAKA: For more than a century, the fate of the dazzling Darya-e-Noor diamond has been sealed inside a bank vault -- a mystery that haunts Khawaja Naim Murad, great-grandson of the last prince, or Nawab, of Dhaka.

Locked away in 1908, were the family's heirlooms lost during the violence at the end of British rule in 1947?

Did they survive Bangladesh's war of independence in 1971 and the string of coups that followed, or are they still safe, dusty but untouched?

Many suspect the jewels are long gone, and officials at the state-run bank hesitate to simply open the vault, fearing they'd carry the cost if it is empty.