UK deputy PM Angela Rayner resigns over tax error

LONDON: Britain's deputy prime minister Angela Rayner resigned on Friday after an investigation found she breached the ministerial code by underpaying on a property tax, in a major blow to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's embattled Labour government.

Rayner, a figurehead among the party's left-wing base, had earlier this week admitted not paying enough on the flat purchase and referred herself to the government's independent ethics adviser.

In a letter to Starmer, ethics chief Laurie Magnus wrote that Rayner had failed to "heed the caution" of legal advice she had received and had therefore breached the ministerial code.

"Given the findings, and the impact on my family, I have therefore decided to resign," Rayner wrote in a letter to Starmer, adding she would also be stepping down as housing minister and deputy leader of the Labour Party.

"I deeply regret my decision to not seek additional specialist tax advice," Rayner said, adding she took "full responsiblity for this error".

In his reply, Starmer told her he was "very sad" to lose her from government, but added: "You will remain a major figure in our party".

Rayner disclosed on Wednesday that she had underpayed on the so-called stamp duty on a flat in southern England following days of reports suggesting that she had saved £40,000 ($53,000) by removing her name from the deeds of another property.