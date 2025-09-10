Israeli airstrikes on Yemen kill at least 35 people, Houthi officials say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip: Israel carried out another round of heavy airstrikes in Yemen on Wednesday, days after Houthi rebels launched a drone attack that struck an Israeli airport. At least 35 were killed people and more than 130 were wounded, the Houthi-run health ministry said.

Most of those killed were in Sanaa, the capital, where a military headquarters and a fuel station were among the sites hit, the health ministry said. Search crews were continuing to dig through the rubble.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, meanwhile, said she would seek sanctions and a partial trade suspension against Israel over the war in the Gaza Strip. The move adds to Israel’s already unprecedented global isolation as it grapples with the fallout from its strike targeting Hamas leaders in U.S.-allied Qatar on Tuesday.

Al-Masirah, a Houthi-controlled satellite news channel, said one of the strikes on Yemen hit a military headquarters building in central Sanaa. Neighboring houses were also damaged, it reported.

Israel has previously launched waves of airstrikes in response to the Houthis’ firing missiles and drones at Israel. The Iran-backed Houthis say they are supporting Hamas and the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and on Sunday, sent a drone that breached Israel’s multilayered air defenses and slammed into the country’s southern airport.