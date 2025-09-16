At least 62 Palestinians killed as Israel launches ground invasion of Gaza City amid global outrage

At least 62 Palestinians have been killed so far in Gaza as the Israeli military began the ground invasion of Gaza City on Tuesday, as part of its plan to occupy the Palestinian territory, reported Al Jazeera.

Palestinians were forced to flee with just minutes to spare before intensified Israeli attacks, as the army pushed deep into the densely populated region. At least 20 people have been killed in central Gaza City's Daraj residential neighbourhood alone since Israel launched the ground invasion.

Israel launched the attack shortly after visiting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared that the United States would back the plan.

Rubio told reporters as he left Israel: "We think we have a very short window of time in which a deal can happen. We don't have months anymore, and we probably have days and maybe a few weeks to go."

The attack, which has sparked massive outrage across the globe comes as a UN probe has confirmed Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

"The Commission concludes that the Israeli authorities and Israeli security forces have the genocidal intent to destroy, in whole or in part, the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip," the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry (COI) said in its report.

The investigators said explicit statements by Israeli civilian and military authorities along with the pattern of Israeli force conduct, "indicated that the genocidal acts were committed with intent to destroy... Palestinians in the Gaza Strip as a group."