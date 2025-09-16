‘We pulled out children in pieces’: At least 78 Palestinians killed as Israel launches ground invasion of Gaza City

At least 78 Palestinians have been killed so far in Gaza as the Israeli military began the ground invasion of Gaza City on Tuesday, as part of its plan to occupy the Palestinian territory, reported Al Jazeera.

Palestinians were forced to flee with just minutes to spare before intensified Israeli attacks, as the army pushed deep into the densely populated region. At least 20 people have been killed in central Gaza City's Daraj residential neighbourhood alone since Israel launched the ground invasion.

Overnight bombing reduced a residential block in the north of the city to mounds of rubble. One man squeezed his head and hand beneath a concrete slab in a desperate search for survivors.

"There were about 50 people inside, including women and children. I don't know why they bombed it," said Abu Abd Zaqout, adding it had housed his uncle's family.

"Why kill children sleeping safely like that, turning them into body parts?" he added.

"We pulled the children out in pieces."

In a statement, the Zaqout family said 23 of its members were killed in the strike on their home.

A sea of destruction surrounded the site of the strike, with those aiding the rescue effort dwarfed by mounds of crushed concrete and metal.

One family attempted to load belongings into a car parked on a barely usable debris-strewn road nearby.

"At night they bombed an entire quarter, three houses and the neighbouring houses," said Gaza City resident Mohammed al-Bardawil.

"All of (the dead) are children, elderly people and women. They are all under the rubble."

Gaza's civil defence agency - a rescue force operating under Hamas authority - said at least 12 bodies had been recovered after more than eight hours of search operations at the site.