Ukrainian drone attack on Russia kills four: Governor

MOSCOW: A Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's southwestern Samara region killed four people, the local governor said Saturday while Ukraine said Russia had fired hundreds of drones during the night and three people had died.

"It is with deep sorrow that I report that four people were killed in an enemy drone attack last night," Samara governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said on social media, adding that one person was injured.

The attack was one of the deadliest Ukrainian retaliatory strikes on Russia. Ukraine said three people were killed in overnight attacks across the country.

Russia said it had shot down or intercepted 149 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 15 over the Samara region, some 800 kilometres (497 miles) from the front line in Ukraine.

Moscow announces almost daily that it has destroyed Ukrainian drones. Kyiv says it carries out the strikes, which often target energy sites, in response to Russian bombings of its cities.