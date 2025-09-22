Israel says will not allow Gaza-bound aid flotilla to break its blockade

JERUSELAM: Israel vowed on Monday that it would not allow a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying aid to break its blockade of the Palestinian territory.

"Israel will not allow vessels to enter an active combat zone and will not allow the breach of a lawful naval blockade," the foreign ministry said in a statement, accusing Hamas of organising the flotilla to serve the militant group's purpose.

The ministry said the vessels would be allowed to dock at Ashkelon from where the aid could be delivered to Gaza.

"If the flotilla participants' genuine wish is to deliver humanitarian aid rather than serve Hamas, Israel calls on the vessels to dock at the Ashkelon marina and unload the aid there, from where it will be transferred promptly in a coordinated manner to the Gaza Strip," the ministry said.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, also carrying prominent pro-Palestinian advocates including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, set sail for Gaza earlier this month from Tunisia after repeated delays.

It aims to break Israel's seige of Gaza and deliver aid to the territory.

Prior to its departure it said that two of its boats were targeted by drone attacks.

Israel blocked two earlier attempts by activists to reach Gaza by sea in June and July.