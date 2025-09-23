NATO warns Russia to stop airspace violations along eastern flank

BRUSSELS: NATO on Tuesday warned Russia to stop an "escalatory" pattern of airspace violations along its eastern flank, after the alliance held urgent talks about a jet incursion over Estonia last week.

"Russia bears full responsibility for these actions, which are escalatory, risk miscalculation and endanger lives. They must stop," NATO's 32 member states said in a statement.

"Russia should be in no doubt: NATO and allies will employ, in accordance with international law, all necessary military and non-military tools to defend ourselves and deter all threats from all directions."

It added that NATO would "continue to respond in the manner, timing, and domain of our choosing" and that the alliance's commitment to its collective defence pact remained "ironclad".

Estonia convened emergency consultations under Article 4 of NATO's founding treaty after armed Russian fighter jets violated its airspace for some 12 minutes on Friday.