Trump's 'tough it out' advice to expectant moms is the latest example of men opining on women's pain

From the pulpit of the presidency, Donald Trump offered some advice to pregnant women: "Tough it out" before taking Tylenol.

Nine times in all, Trump said expectant mothers should suffer through their discomfort instead of reaching for acetaminophen — or paracetamol in countries outside the U.S. — to cure their fevers or headaches, despite the drug being one of the few painkillers that pregnant women are allowed to take.

"Fight like hell not to take it," Trump instructed at a Monday news conference meant to address autism. He added that if pregnant women absolutely have to take Tylenol, that'll be something that they "work out with themselves."

What many women and experts heard was the latest example of a man telling women how much physical pain they should endure — and an age-old effort to blame mothers for their babies' autism.

"His use of 'tough it out' really was infuriating because it dismissed women's pain and the real danger that exists with fever and miscarriage during pregnancy," said women's rights advocate and social media influencer Amanda Tietz, a 46-year-old mom of three in Wisconsin, in an email. "Not to mention the pain we can experience in pregnancy that can be debilitating."

Others saw a man opining — again, without evidence that maternal use of Tylenol causes autism or ADHD in children — on mothers, children with disabilities and their health at a time when studies show pain suffered by women is frequently dismissed. Women's health and their autonomy are especially fraught issues in the wake of the Supreme Court decision in 2022 to strip away constitutional protections for abortion, a deeply personal change for Americans nearly a half century after Roe v. Wade. The debate now roils state legislatures nationwide.