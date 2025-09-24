Typhoon Ragasa batters Hong Kong and south China after killing dozens in Taiwan and Philippines

SHENZHEN: Typhoon Ragasa, one of the strongest in years, whipped waves taller than lampposts onto Hong Kong promenades and turned seas rough on the southern Chinese coast on Wednesday after leaving deadly destruction in Taiwan and the Philippines.

In Taiwan, 17 people died in a flooded township, and 10 deaths were reported in the northern Philippines.

Nearly 1.9 million people were relocated across Guangdong province, the southern Chinese economic powerhouse. A weather station in Chuandao town recorded maximum gusts of 241 kph (about 150 mph) at noon, a high in Jiangmen city since record-keeping began. Huge waves battered Zhuhai city’s coastline and strong winds buffered trees under intense rain. Fallen branches were scattered on the streets.

State broadcaster CCTV said the typhoon made landfall along the coast of Hailing Island in Yangjiang city at about 5 p.m., packing maximum winds near the center of 144 kph (89 mph). It is forecast to keep moving west. Schools, factories and transportation services were initially suspended in about a dozen cities, but a few of them distant from the landfall location were preparing to resume work as winds weakened

The fierce winds, brought by Ragasa, once a super typhoon, woke Hong Kong residents in the early hours, and many went online to describe scenes like a kitchen ventilation fan being blown down and a crane swaying.