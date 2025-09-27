Unexplained drone flights over Danish defense facilities raise northern Europe security concerns

COPENHAGEN: The Danish defense ministry said Saturday that “drones have been observed at several of Danish defense facilities” overnight Friday into Saturday. The renewed drone sightings come after there were several drone sightings in the Nordic country earlier this week, with some of them temporarily shutting down Danish airports.

The Danish defense ministry said in a statement that drone activity was noticed at Skrydstrup Air Base and the Jutland Dragoon Regiment.

Several local media reported that one or more drones were also seen near or above the military Karup Air Base, which is Denmark's biggest military base.

The Defense ministry refused to confirm the sighting at Karup and said later that “for reasons of operational security and the ongoing investigation, the Defense Command Denmark does not wish to elaborate further on drone sightings.”

Danish public broadcaster DR reported that in Karup, there were drones in the air both inside and outside the fence of the air base at around 8 p.m., quoting Simon Skelkjær, the duty manager at the Central and West Jutland Police.