King Charles III to make a state visit to the US despite calls to cancel due to the Iran war

LONDON: King Charles III is going ahead with a state visit to the United States despite calls for the ceremonial event to be called off due to U.S. President Donald Trump's repeated criticism of the British government for failing to support the war in Iran.

Buckingham Palace said Tuesday that the king and Queen Camilla would travel to the U.S. in late April to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence. Trump put the dates as April 27-30.

"I look forward to spending time with the King, whom I greatly respect,'' Trump said on Truth Social. "It will be TERRIFIC!"

The visit follows Trump's state visit to the U.K. in September, a glittering occasion that was seen as part of Britain's effort to shore up the so-called special relationship between the two countries as the president's America First policies threatened the established global order.

But that hasn't stopped Trump from chiding the U.K. for refusing to allow U.S. aircraft to use British bases for offensive operations against Iran. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that countries who can't get jet fuel because of restrictions around the Strait of Hormuz should "build up some delayed courage, go the Strait and just TAKE IT.''