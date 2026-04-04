Iran says US-Israeli strikes near Bushehr nuclear plant kill one

The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran said in a social media post Saturday that an airstrike near its Bushehr nuclear facility killed a security guard and damaged a support building.

It is the fourth time the facility has been targeted during the war.

The Bushehr nuclear power plant uses low-enriched uranium from Russia, along with Russian technicians, to supply about 1,000 megawatts of power for Iran.

Its pressurized-water reactor can power hundreds of thousands of homes and other businesses and industries. But it contributes only 1% to 2% of Iran’s total power needs.

Iran has been trying to expand the facility to multiple reactors. In 2019, it began a project that ultimately plans to add two additional reactors to the site, each adding another 1,000 megawatts apiece.

Meanwhile, US-Israeli strikes on Saturday targeted a petrochemicals hub in southwestern Iran, wounding five people, Iranian media cited an official as saying.

"Explosions occurred in the Special Petrochemical Zone of Mahshahr," said Fars news agency, citing the deputy governor for Khuzestan province Valiollah Hayati.

He said the "US-Israeli attack on Mahshahr" hit three companies in the area, while Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying that the "the extent of the damage remains unknown".

Five people were wounded as a result of the strikes but it was not immediately clear if there were any deaths, he added.

(With inputs from AP, AFP)