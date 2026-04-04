Israeli forces destroy 17 UN peacekeeper cameras in south Lebanon: UN official

BEIRUT: Israeli forces destroyed 17 surveillance cameras linked to the United Nations peacekeepers' main headquarters in southern Lebanon in 24 hours, a UN security official told AFP on Saturday.

Since the start of the Israel-Hezbollah war on March 2, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has been caught in the crossfire in the country's south, with Hezbollah launching attacks on Israel and its troops, and Israeli forces pushing into border towns.

The official, who requested anonymity, said "17 of the headquarters' cameras have been destroyed by the Israeli army" in the coastal town of Naqura.

UNIFIL spokeswoman Kandice Ardiel told AFP on Saturday that "the cameras appear to have been destroyed by some kind of laser".

She added that "(Israeli) soldiers are present in Naqura and have been undertaking massive demolitions of buildings in the village this week".

Earlier this week, Ardiel told AFP that "not only have these demolitions destroyed civilian homes and businesses, but the strength of the blasts have caused damage to UNIFIL's headquarters".