Israeli strikes kill at least two children in Lebanon as military urges evacuation near Syrian border

Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon killed at least two girls and wounded 40 people on Saturday, Lebanon's health ministry said, while the Israeli military announced the death of another soldier in battle.

The Israeli military has carried out strikes across Lebanon and launched a ground invasion in the south since March 2, when Hezbollah entered the US-Israeli war on Iran, backing Tehran.

In separate statements, the Lebanese health ministry reported that an Israeli strike on Habbush killed at least two girls and wounded 22 people, while a strike on al-Hawsh near the coastal city of Tyre wounded 18, including a child, three women and three paramedics.

The ministry had said in an earlier statement the strike on al-Hawsh damaged a nearby major hospital.

The director of the Lebanese Italian Hospital told the state-run National News Agency (NNA) that it would "remain open to provide the necessary medical care" despite the damage.

Tens of thousands of people have left Tyre, but around 20,000 remain, including 15,000 displaced from surrounding villages, despite Israeli evacuation warnings covering most of the city and a swathe of the south.

Hours after the attack, the Israeli army struck three buildings in and around Tyre it had warned people to evacuate, according to the NNA.

An AFP correspondent said a missile hit an 11-storey building northeast of Tyre, completely destroying it and reducing it to a pile of rubble that covered a nearby gas station.