Pakistan denies reports of setback in efforts to mediate US–Iran talks

Pakistan on Saturday rejected media reports claiming that its initiative to facilitate talks between the United States and Iran to end the ongoing conflict in West Asia had encountered obstacles after an initial exchange of proposals.
The speculation followed a briefing by a senior Foreign Ministry official to a select group of journalists on Pakistan’s efforts to secure a negotiated settlement.
Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi dismissed the reports as “baseless” and a “figment of imagination”.
“We have noted several reports in the media, including on social media, citing so-called official government sources regarding the ongoing conflict in the region and Pakistan’s efforts to promote peace and dialogue,” he said.
“We categorically reject these false insinuations attributed to purported official sources as baseless and a figment of imagination. Any attribution to official sources in this regard is incorrect.”
He added that it was a matter of concern that the briefing held on Friday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had been “misrepresented”.
“At a time of heightened regional sensitivity, diplomacy requires both discretion and responsibility. We urge all media platforms to exercise due diligence, avoid speculation and rely exclusively on officially issued statements and media briefings for accurate and timely information,” Andrabi said.
According to a report in Dawn, an unnamed official had said that some progress had been made, with messages relayed between Washington and Tehran, but the absence of a clear response from Iran had slowed momentum.
“It is surprising that despite the destruction of significant naval, air force and other military and civilian infrastructure, Iran has not responded positively to calls for negotiations,” the official was quoted as saying.
The report added that both Pakistan and China had urged Iran to engage in dialogue, but “Tehran has so far not conveyed its readiness to take part”. Pakistani leaders, however, have remained in contact with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Pakistan moved quickly after the conflict began, partly due to its security commitments in the region, including its obligation to support Saudi Arabia in the event of an attack. While it has not yet succeeded in brokering a ceasefire, it has managed to stay out of direct involvement in the conflict.
The conflict escalated sharply after joint strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on 28 February, which reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior commanders. Iran’s retaliation widened the confrontation across the Gulf region.
The ongoing hostilities have also taken a significant toll on global energy supply chains, particularly through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
( With inputs from PTI)