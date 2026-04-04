Pakistan denies reports of setback in efforts to mediate US–Iran talks

Pakistan on Saturday rejected media reports claiming that its initiative to facilitate talks between the United States and Iran to end the ongoing conflict in West Asia had encountered obstacles after an initial exchange of proposals.

The speculation followed a briefing by a senior Foreign Ministry official to a select group of journalists on Pakistan’s efforts to secure a negotiated settlement.

Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi dismissed the reports as “baseless” and a “figment of imagination”.

“We have noted several reports in the media, including on social media, citing so-called official government sources regarding the ongoing conflict in the region and Pakistan’s efforts to promote peace and dialogue,” he said.

“We categorically reject these false insinuations attributed to purported official sources as baseless and a figment of imagination. Any attribution to official sources in this regard is incorrect.”