Gaza civil defence, hospital say Israeli strike kills four

GAZA CITY: Gaza's civil defence agency and a hospital reported that an Israeli strike in the Palestinian territory Sunday killed four people, while the military said it had struck a "terrorist cell".

The attack took place before dawn in an eastern neighbourhood of Gaza City, the territory's largest urban area, said the civil defence agency which operates as a rescue force under Hamas.

"An Israeli airstrike before dawn killed four and wounded several," it reported.

Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital confirmed the toll, saying the strike was carried out by an Israeli drone.

"Four martyrs and five wounded arrived at the hospital this morning after an Israeli drone fired two missiles at a group of civilians," the hospital said in a statement.

Israel's military said it had "identified a terrorist cell that operated adjacent to the troops, posing an immediate threat to them".