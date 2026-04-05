Israel says Haifa residential building suffers direct hit in Iran attack

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military and medics said on Sunday that a missile fired from Iran hit a residential building in the northern city of Haifa, injuring four people.
The building was hit by a "direct impact of a missile", the military told AFP. When asked if it was a missile fired from Iran, it said: "Yes."
The strike occurred minutes after the military warned it had detected a new round of missiles fired from Iran.
In a separate statement, Israel's emergency service, Magen David Adom, said four people were wounded when a seven-storey building sustained a direct hit.
Images and footage published by MDA show smoke rising from the remains of a flattened building in a densely populated area, and stretchers laid on the road by rescuers for casualties.
The injured included an 82-year-old man, MDA said, adding that he was in a "serious condition".
He was "wounded by a heavy object and the blast", the MDA said, adding that the other three suffered shrapnel and blast injuries.
MDA paramedic Shevach Rothenshtrych quoted residents saying that there were casualties trapped under the rubble on the lower floors, and the 82-year-old was rescued after first responders "managed to move large pieces of concrete with our hands".
His colleague Tal Shustak said that when emergency calls were received, "we were dispatched in large forces to the scene and saw extensive destruction, including glass, smoke and concrete scattered across the ground".