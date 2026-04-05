Nearly 800 TTP terrorists killed in ongoing operation in Afghanistan: Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday said nearly 800 Afghan Taliban terrorists have been killed in the ongoing operation launched by the security forces in Afghanistan.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar shared the latest update on operation Ghazab lil-Haq, giving a summary of the losses suffered by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also called Fitna Al Khawarij (FAK) and Afghan Taliban.

Tarar said that at least 796 Fitna Al Khawarij and the Afghan Taliban personnel have been killed and more than 1,043 injured since the launch of the operation.

He added that 286 Afghan Taliban posts were destroyed and another 44 posts were captured while their 249 tanks, armoured vehicles, artillery guns and drones were destroyed.

Operation Ghazab lil-Haq was launched on the night of February 26, following what Pakistan called "unprovoked firing" by the Afghan Taliban from across the border.