Nigeria army says killed 65 'bandits' in single operation

KANO: Nigeria's military has killed more than 60 members of criminal gangs known as bandits, blamed for most of the country's mass kidnappings, said a Sunday security report seen by AFP.

The offensive was carried out in the northwestern Zamfara state where police on Saturday confirmed a mass kidnapping carried out earlier in the week.

Police there confirmed there had been a "mass" abduction of villagers in raids by armed gangs on Thursday night, but gave no figures.

Residents estimate that seven people had been killed and 150 abducted when large numbers of heavily armed men invaded six villages Bukkuyum local government area.

Police said a hunt has been launched for the attackers.

Sunday's security report said at "least 65 bandits" had been killed, in what it called a "major breakthrough".

But the "massive seven-hour ground and air offensive" was in Tsafe, a district around 200 kilometres (125 miles) from where the recent kidnappings occurred.