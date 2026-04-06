Dhaka seeks easing of trade curbs as Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman begins visit from April 7

NEW DELHI: As Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman arrives in New Delhi for a three-day visit from April 7, Dhaka is set to push for a reset in trade ties, seeking relief from a series of restrictions imposed by India last year that have strained bilateral commerce, diplomatic sources said.

The visit marks the first high-level engagement since the BNP government took office in Bangladesh.

The visit is being closely watched as an early signal of how both sides plan to recalibrate relations, which had deteriorated under the interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus following the exit of the Sheikh Hasina government.

According to sources, Bangladesh will press India to ease limits on the use of Indian airspace for exports to third countries and remove curbs on the entry of six Bangladeshi products through land ports.

Restrictions on nine categories of jute and allied fibre products are also expected to feature in the discussions, as Dhaka looks to restore trade flows disrupted between April and June 2025.

“The visit will also see both sides exchanging views on the broader vision for the bilateral relationship”, an Indian source said.

India’s decision to revoke a key trans-shipment facility previously allowing Bangladesh to export goods via Indian land customs stations remains a central concern. The move, which came into effect on April 8, 2025, was justified by New Delhi on logistical grounds.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said the arrangement led to “significant congestion” at Indian ports and airports, raising costs and delaying domestic exports.