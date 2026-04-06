Dhaka seeks easing of trade curbs as Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman begins visit from April 7

NEW DELHI: As Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman arrives in New Delhi for a three-day visit from April 7, Dhaka is set to push for a reset in trade ties, seeking relief from a series of restrictions imposed by India last year that have strained bilateral commerce, diplomatic sources said.
The visit marks the first high-level engagement since the BNP government took office in Bangladesh.
The visit is being closely watched as an early signal of how both sides plan to recalibrate relations, which had deteriorated under the interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus following the exit of the Sheikh Hasina government.
According to sources, Bangladesh will press India to ease limits on the use of Indian airspace for exports to third countries and remove curbs on the entry of six Bangladeshi products through land ports.
Restrictions on nine categories of jute and allied fibre products are also expected to feature in the discussions, as Dhaka looks to restore trade flows disrupted between April and June 2025.
“The visit will also see both sides exchanging views on the broader vision for the bilateral relationship”, an Indian source said.
India’s decision to revoke a key trans-shipment facility previously allowing Bangladesh to export goods via Indian land customs stations remains a central concern. The move, which came into effect on April 8, 2025, was justified by New Delhi on logistical grounds.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said the arrangement led to “significant congestion” at Indian ports and airports, raising costs and delaying domestic exports.
While Indian officials have maintained that the restrictions do not affect Bangladeshi exports to Nepal and Bhutan routed through Indian territory, Dhaka views the measures as a setback to regional connectivity and trade integration. The curbs on jute imports, applicable across all ports except Nhava Sheva, had added to the friction in economic ties under the previous regime.
Rahman will be accompanied by Prime Minister’s foreign affairs adviser Humayun Kabir and is scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
He is also expected to call on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
Beyond immediate trade concerns, Bangladesh is likely to emphasise the need for a stable, long-term partnership grounded in mutual trust and respect. The Delhi visit precedes Rahman’s participation in the Indian Ocean Conference in Port Louis on April 11 and 12.
During a meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma conveyed New Delhi is ready to rebuild ties with Bangladesh through a “forward-looking approach".
The discussions focused on revitalising bilateral engagement, with an emphasis on “people-centric cooperation” across sectors aligned with the development priorities of both countries, the Indian High Commission said in a post on X.