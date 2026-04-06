Iran envoy to India slams US, Israel actions as 'modern barbarism'

NEW DELHI: Mohammad Fathali, Iran’s Ambassador to India, said on Monday that the actions of the United States and Israel reflect what he described as a form of modern barbarism in both conduct and rhetoric.
In a written interview with ANI, Fathali was asked about remarks made by US President Donald Trump, including his threat to bomb Iran “back to the Stone Age” and his recent claim that a major bridge near Tehran had been destroyed.
"We are a nation with a civilization stretching back thousands of years, and we will never return to the "Stone Age." What we are witnessing today is, more than anything, reminiscent of a form of modern barbarism in the behavior and rhetoric of individuals such as Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu. The killing of children, attacks on schools, universities, hospitals, and even vaccine and pharmaceutical production centers are clear indications of this violent and inhumane approach. Such statements, rather than reflecting strength, reveal desperation and helplessness," he said.
When asked about Iran's current position on negotiations, or if talks were still ongoing, and who are the key parties involved at this stage, Fathali said that the priority for Iran is to defend the country against aggression and hostile actions by the enemy.
"Under the current circumstances, the priority for the Islamic Republic of Iran is to defend the country against aggression and hostile actions by the enemy. For 38 days, we have been defending ourselves against aggressors and will continue this path with strength. Our primary focus is on delivering an appropriate response to attacks by American and Zionist aggressors," he said.
Meanwhile, US, Iran and a group of regional mediators discussed the terms for a potential 45-day ceasefire that could lead to a permanent end to the war, according to a report from Axios that cites “four US, Israeli and regional sources with knowledge of the talks”.
According to Reuters, a senior Iranian official has confirmed to the news agency that Tehran has received the two-tier ceasefire plan from Pakistan, and is reviewing the proposal.
However, Iran won’t reopen the strait of Hormuz in exchange for a “temporary ceasefire”, while the US lacks the readiness for a permanent ceasefire, the official was quoted as saying. Tehran will not be pressured into accepting deadlines and making a decision, the official added, according to The Guardian.
(With inputs from ANI)