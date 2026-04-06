Iran envoy to India slams US, Israel actions as 'modern barbarism'

NEW DELHI: Mohammad Fathali, Iran’s Ambassador to India, said on Monday that the actions of the United States and Israel reflect what he described as a form of modern barbarism in both conduct and rhetoric.

In a written interview with ANI, Fathali was asked about remarks made by US President Donald Trump, including his threat to bomb Iran “back to the Stone Age” and his recent claim that a major bridge near Tehran had been destroyed.

"We are a nation with a civilization stretching back thousands of years, and we will never return to the "Stone Age." What we are witnessing today is, more than anything, reminiscent of a form of modern barbarism in the behavior and rhetoric of individuals such as Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu. The killing of children, attacks on schools, universities, hospitals, and even vaccine and pharmaceutical production centers are clear indications of this violent and inhumane approach. Such statements, rather than reflecting strength, reveal desperation and helplessness," he said.

When asked about Iran's current position on negotiations, or if talks were still ongoing, and who are the key parties involved at this stage, Fathali said that the priority for Iran is to defend the country against aggression and hostile actions by the enemy.

"Under the current circumstances, the priority for the Islamic Republic of Iran is to defend the country against aggression and hostile actions by the enemy. For 38 days, we have been defending ourselves against aggressors and will continue this path with strength. Our primary focus is on delivering an appropriate response to attacks by American and Zionist aggressors," he said.