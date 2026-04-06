Jaishankar holds high-level talks with Qatar, UAE, and Iran amid Gulf crisis

DOHA, Qatar – External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, held a series of high-level phone conversations over the weekend with key Gulf leaders, including Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, to discuss the escalating military tensions in the region and their potential global ramifications.

According to a statement from Qatar’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, the two leaders reviewed the developments in the Gulf and their serious impact on regional and international security. Both sides underscored the importance of resolving disputes through dialogue and peaceful means, while stressing the need to ensure freedom of navigation—critical for global trade and energy supplies.

During the call, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted concerns over “unjustified Iranian attacks” on Qatar and other countries in the region. The Qatari statement noted that both leaders warned against the targeting of vital infrastructure, particularly facilities related to water, food, and energy. They also emphasized closer coordination, intensified diplomatic efforts, and a return to negotiations to contain the crisis while safeguarding global energy security, environmental safety, and regional stability.

Earlier, Jaishankar spoke with Qatar’s Emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, reiterating India’s call for dialogue and de-escalation. He also held separate conversations with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussing bilateral relations as well as regional developments in West Asia.

India has maintained a steady diplomatic engagement with Gulf nations amid rising tensions, consistently advocating for dialogue, peaceful resolution, and the protection of regional and global security interests.

(With inputs from ANI)